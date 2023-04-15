Bruins Vs. Panthers NHL Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times For First-Round

The Boston Bruins will officially begin their hunt for the Stanley Cup on Monday when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.

The Bruins will host the first two games of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals matchup at TD Garden before the best-of-seven series shifts to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. for Games 3 and 4. Games 5 through 7, if necessary, will alternate with Boston hosting Game 5 and Florida hosting Game 6.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

Game 1 — Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Game 2 — Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Game 3 — Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Game 4 — Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Game 5* — Wednesday, April 26 at TBD

Game 6*– Friday, April 28, at TBD

Game 7*– Sunday, April 30 at TBD

*if necessary

The Bruins enter the playoffs as the Presidents’ Trophy winners, securing home ice throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Panthers earned their spot by clinching the second Wild Card spot in the East.

Boston, which posted a 65-12-5 record in the regular season, had a historical season of NHL and franchise records under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. Despite all the accolades, the goal remains the same for the Bruins — hoist Stanley Cup number seven for Boston.