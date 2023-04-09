Bruins Wrap: Boston Ties Wins Record, Sweeps Season Series Vs New Jersey

BOSTON– The Boston Bruins added another milestone to their already historical season when they tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning with 62 wins on the season after defeating the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved to 62-12-5 on the season, while the Devils fell to 50-22-8.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The penalty kill was a key factor in Boston winning the game. The Black and Gold held New Jersey off the board on three power-play attempts, including a double minor to Charlie McAvoy at the end of the second that extended into the third. The Bruins were one-for-one on the man advantage. Linus Ullmark made four saves while the Devils were on the power play.

While New Jersey was unable to capitalize, the Bruins did by getting one in their first period by Pavel Zacha, his first of two goals in the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Zacha, with two goals against his former club, he became the fifth Bruin to record 20 goals this season, joining David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand.

— Tyler Bertuzzi assisted on both of Zacha’s goals. In 18 games for the Bruins, Bertuzzi has eight assists to go with his three goals.