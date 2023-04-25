Celtics Coaching Staff Gets Intriguing Visit Ahead Of Game 5 Vs. Hawks

Ime Udoka earned a new job Monday, as the ex-Celtics head coach landed a gig with the Houston Rockets.

Interestingly enough, his hiring lead directly to an ex-Rockets coach’s visit to Boston.

Stephen Silas, who was fired by Houston two weeks ago after three seasons at the helm of the Rockets, was spotted in Boston on Tuesday ahead of the Celtics’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. The 49-year-old attended shootaround at Auerbach Center in the morning before eventually making his way to TD Garden for the playoff contest.

Silas was seen with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens throughout the day.

Brad Stevens chats with Stephen Silas ahead of Game 5

Silas had a less-than-spectacular tenure in Houston, as it struggled trying to rebuild and finished just 22-60 this past season, which was tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. Silas went 59-177 over his three years with the Rockets, but has an extensive career as an assistant, having coached for the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors during his lengthy career.

So, why was he around?