Celtics Have These Playoff Scenarios On Line Vs. Raptors

The Celtics have three games left in the regular season when they return to TD Garden to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Boston will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center behind a dominant performance from Joel Embiid.

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III against the Sixers, and head coach Joe Mazzulla hopes to shape his team up for the postseason. Boston can lock up two playoff scenarios with a win over the Raptors.

If the C’s get a bounce-back win Wednesday, they can clinch the Atlantic Division. And if the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls, Boston clinches the No. 2 seed. Philadelphia would clinch the No. 3 seed if the C’s beat Toronto, according to NBA Public Relations.

The Celtics are three games behind Milwaukee for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and two games ahead of the 76ers for the No. 2 seed heading into Wednesday.

For the Bucks, a win over Chicago or a Boston loss to Toronto would help them lock up the No. 1 seed in the East and the top overall seed in the NBA.

It’s unlikely the Celtics can reach Milwaukee for the top seed, but the No. 2 seed isn’t a bad spot to be in, and Wednesday’s game could serve as a potential playoff preview since Toronto is locked in for the play-in tournament.