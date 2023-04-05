Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Out While Two Starters Questionable

The Boston Celtics could be without three starters Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in their second game of a back-to-back.

The Celtics ruled out Al Horford while deeming both Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart questionable to take the floor at TD Garden. Tatum is dealing with a left hip contusion while Smart is on the injury report with a left-side neck spasm, per the Celtics.

Payton Pritchard also is questionable due to left heel pain while Danilo Gallinari remains out as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Horford has not played on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

The Celtics have three regular-season games remaining including Wednesday. Boston needs to win all three of its games and for the Milwaukee Bucks to lose all three of their games in order to move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

More likely than not, the Celtics will finish as the second seed. Boston needs a mere one win in three games or one Philadelphia 76ers loss in three games in order to clinch the second spot.