Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sending Message With New Custom Nikes?

Will Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown be making a statement Friday night in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks?

Well, perhaps.

Brown, an advocate pushing for social justice, has had no issue spotlighting the hypocrisy within the multi-billion-dollar cooperation, which has expressed inconsistent outrage. Yet despite having been harshly critical of Nike in the past, most notably regarding the Kyrie Irving situation, Brown himself has had no issue sporting several of the brand’s most highly-coveted models off the floor.

And before going up against the Hawks, with the C’s already up 2-0 in their first-round matchup, Brown unveiled his latest project (or shot) at Nike — a custom pair of the Kobe (Bryant) 5 Protro ‘Undefeated Hall of Fame.’

Check out the kicks here, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston:

A look at Jaylen Brown's sneakers for Game 3 ? pic.twitter.com/RUciMkkVH7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2023

There’s a lot to unpack with each shoe. On the left sneaker, is a set of pyramids, both referencing locations in Mexico, one of which was deemed a “secret” pyramid by scientists back in 2016. It also features — on the inside paneling — the slogan “Just Do Better,” which takes a shot at Nikes’ iconic “Just Do It” trademark.