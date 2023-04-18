Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reacts To Sixth Man Of The Year Nomination

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has spent the entirety of 2023 applying a team-first mindset.

Now with the regular season in the rearview mirror, Brogdon is in contention for being awarded for his sacrifice of fulfilling a reserve-unit role his first season in a Celtics uniform. Nominated alongside Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks, Brogdon is a finalist for the 2022-2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He is Boston’s first representative in the running for the hardware since Bill Walton (1985-86).

And even when responding to the shot at earning league honors, Brogdon maintained his team-first approach.

“It’s awesome to be mentioned with those other guys, those are two great players,” Brogdon told reporters at Monday’s team practice, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… As I’ve said before, these are team awards. It takes a team to get an All-NBA, to get an All-Star, to get a sixth man, defensive player. So that’d be great for our organization.”

The 2022-23 finalists for Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/Q7po1d8WFE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

Brogdon finished the campaign averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while playing 26 minutes off the bench through 67 games. The 30-year-old also shot 48.4% from the field and a career-high 44.4% from beyond the arc, further proving his ability to perform regardless of where head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics needed him.

Throughout the year, Brogdon grew into Boston’s undisputed bench leader, providing starter-level production on a night-to-night basis with no other focus despite that for the Celtics and where they stood as a team.