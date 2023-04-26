Celtics Might Kick Themselves For Game 5 Collapse Beyond First-Round Series

While the Celtics’ Game 5 collapse against the Hawks on Tuesday night was an absolute disaster — and it was an absolute disaster — Boston should maintain confidence in its ability to advance past Atlanta in the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics still hold a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven with two chances to win one game, another one of those opportunities set to be held at TD Garden.

But the lingering effects nevertheless could be felt beyond Tuesday and beyond the first round.

The Celtics without a doubt wasted a golden opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where the Philadelphia 76ers await. Philadelphia swept the Brooklyn Nets in four games, doing exactly what good teams often do to inferior opponents in the postseason.

The Sixers, and specifically injured Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid, now get two additional days of rest before having to face the winner of the Celtics-Hawks series. Whether or not Boston eliminates Atlanta in Game 6 on Thursday or the two teams go to a seventh and final game Saturday at TD Garden, the semifinal series will begin Monday. It would have started Saturday should the Celtics have advanced in a gentleman’s sweep.

Boston likely will play an injury-hindered Embiid regardless of when the series starts. But making the MVP favorite run up and down the floor on a sprained LCL on two less days of rest undoubtedly would have benefited the Green. Perhaps Game 1 would have went the Celtics’ way because Embiid was playing at less than full health.

Additionally, there’s something to be said about having less tread on the tires come playoff time. While one extra game might not seem like a crucial factor, especially since the 76ers are the only team to sweep their first-round opponent, it can be. And a team that has played two or three more games than its opponent entering a series undoubtedly is at some level of disadvantage.