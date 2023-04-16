Celtics Praise Marcus Smart For Defensive Effort In Game 1 Win

BOSTON — By his own admission, the defense from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart dropped off this season after a Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2021-22.

But in the bright lights of the playoffs, Smart got back to owning that side of the court.

The Celtics veteran was instrumental to Boston’s defense, helping to put the clamps on a high-octane Atlanta Hawks offense in a 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series at TD Garden on Saturday. The Hawks, who had the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break, failed to cross the century mark for just the third time this season.

“He was physical,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “His pick up points were great. He has the presence to be the quarterback on our defensive end where we’re able to change coverages, changes matchups. When he’s doing that, our defense is special and it starts with him. I think he brought it both physically and mentally on the defensive end. I thought that was key for us.”

Smart played a part in containing two-time All-Star Trae Young, who never got into any sort of rhythm as he missed his first six shots from the floor. Young finished with just 16 points — 10 points below his regular-season average — on 5-for-18 shooting and knocked down just one 3-pointer.

“I guess sometimes you take it for granted,” Jayson Tatum said of Smart’s defense. “But one of the best, if not the best, defender that we have in this league. Just extremely special, especially on that side of the ball and shows you night in and night out.”

After leading by 30 points at halftime, the Celtics let the Hawks back into the game even though Mazzulla was never concerned. But with the Hawks looking to cut into the deficit once more with just under two minutes remaining, Smart made two game-sealing defensive plays.