Celtics’ Robert Williams Credited With Sparking Dominant Game 1 Win

The Celtics did exactly what they were supposed to Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston built a 30-point halftime lead on Atlanta, eventually rolling to an easy Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference first-round series. It was to be expected that the second-seeded Celtics would make easy work of the No. 7 seed Hawks, but the dominance of the first half was almost silly. The man who helped spark the silliness? Robert Williams III.

The 25-year-old put together a dominant performance above the rim, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, one steal and an absurd block in just 22 minutes off the bench.

Robert Williams III doing his thing!



Celtics lead after the 1st quarter of Game 1 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7gb3nwV9Y6 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

The Celtics’ initial jolt came when he checked into the game, doing exactly what Boston has been looking for him to do in that role.

“It’s just his presence at the rim on both ends of the floor,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters. “I thought he did a good job of protecting us in the paint — especially in the first half. I though he did a great job keeping his spacing and creating screen angles for our guys. So when we have that vertical threat it really helps us with rim protection as well.”

The Celtics benefitted from a horrific shooting night from the Hawks, where they connected on just 17.2% of shots from beyond-the-arc. It would have been easier for the Hawks to score on an octopus than Williams with the way he was defending the rim, causing bad passes and forced shots while the Celtics built their lead.