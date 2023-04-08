Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Cuts Hand, Expects To Play In Playoffs

Jaylen Brown was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Raptors with what the Celtics described as a “right finger laceration,” and the All-Star wing detailed the injury to his shooting hand.

Boston handled Toronto with ease without key players like Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart thanks to Jayson Tatum and a highlight outing from Sam Hauser.

Brown spoke to the media prior to Friday’s game, and he was seen sporting a protective wrap on his shooting hand. The 26-year-old revealed he “cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants (Thursday) and got five stitches,” according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

The Celtics star and head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters the injury should not keep him out of the start of the playoffs, but he will be restricted from basketball activity for the weekend, per ESPN via the Associated Press.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he?s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he?s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

Boston’s season finale is Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s unlikely Brown plays the game, and it’s also possible Mazzulla sits out key players since the Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After Sunday’s game, the C’s will keep an eye on the play-in tournament, where they will play the winner between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.