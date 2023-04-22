Celtics Wrap: Atlanta’s Stellar Shooting Shocks Boston In Game 3 Loss

The Boston Celtics failed to apply a hefty load of pressure on the Atlanta Hawks, falling in Game 3, 130-122, Friday night at State Farm Arena.

The Celtics still lead the series, 2-1, over the Hawks.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After Game 2, the Celtics acknowledged that their ultimate challenge was yet to come: Winning playoff games on the road. But Atlanta pulled the carpet from underneath Boston, and the C’s weren’t ready.

This time, the Hawks were far from the pushover they previously were in Game 1, looking like a completely different team. In the first half, Atlanta picked apart Boston’s defense, which was horrific to get started. Whether it was exploiting the switch of Al Horford on Trae Young or surprisingly netting baskets from the outside on a shot-for-shot exchange, the Hawks were noticeably energized by their home crowd, unlike anything we’ve seen from them this series.

The C’s allowed 74 points to the Hawks by halftime, the most scored by any opponent all season long and the most scored by anyone thus far in the playoffs. Atlanta’s bench was stellar, totaling 44 points of contribution while shooting a combined 16-of-22 shooting. That helped apply the pressure, giving the Hawks their first fourth-quarter lead of the series.

Despite a final resilient push to the finish line, Boston failed to put Atlanta in an improbable 0-3 deficit, given plenty of opportunities to out the Hawks.