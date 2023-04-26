Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows Fourth-Quarter Lead In Stunning Game 5 Loss

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics couldn’t close out their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, falling in stunning fashion, 119-117, at TD Garden.
With the defeat, the Celtics now hold a 3-2 series lead.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics now have to do what they really didn’t want to: Pack their bags and head back to Atlanta for a Game 6.
Boston could see the Eastern Conference semifinals well in its sights. But they forget to take care of business first. The Celtics led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter and seemed to be toying with Atlanta all throughout the contest, capable of stepping on the gas at any time and leaving the Hawks well behind. Except the Celtics never did that.
The Celtics didn’t show a killer instinct and left a Hawks squad, that was without star guard Dejounte Murray, with extra life. Now the Celtics are in a way more difficult situation than they ever should have been in against the inferior Hawks.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jaylen Brown put his face mask back on, but he was still recognizable as a star by putting together a standout performance. The two-time All-Star got to the paint whenever he wanted to pour in 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting.
— Trae Young turned in a stellar effort to keep Atlanta’s season alive. Young tallied a game-high 38 points, including knocking down a key 3-pointer in the final seconds, to go along with 13 assists.
— John Collins was Young’s running mate with Murray out. Collins scored 22 points in the win for the Hawks.
UP NEXT
The series for the Celtics and Hawks will continue Thursday with Game 6 coming from State Farm Arena. A time for the contest has yet to be announced.