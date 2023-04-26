Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows Fourth-Quarter Lead In Stunning Game 5 Loss

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics couldn’t close out their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, falling in stunning fashion, 119-117, at TD Garden.

With the defeat, the Celtics now hold a 3-2 series lead.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics now have to do what they really didn’t want to: Pack their bags and head back to Atlanta for a Game 6.

Boston could see the Eastern Conference semifinals well in its sights. But they forget to take care of business first. The Celtics led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter and seemed to be toying with Atlanta all throughout the contest, capable of stepping on the gas at any time and leaving the Hawks well behind. Except the Celtics never did that.

The Celtics didn’t show a killer instinct and left a Hawks squad, that was without star guard Dejounte Murray, with extra life. Now the Celtics are in a way more difficult situation than they ever should have been in against the inferior Hawks.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown put his face mask back on, but he was still recognizable as a star by putting together a standout performance. The two-time All-Star got to the paint whenever he wanted to pour in 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting.