Celtics Wrap: Boston Ends Regular Season With Win Over Hawks

The Celtics wrapped up their 2022-23 regular season with a 120-114 win over the Hawks on Saturday night at TD Garden.
With the win, Boston put a bow on a 57-25 record, while Atlanta finished its slate with a .500 record of 41-41.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
To say the reigning Eastern Conference champions had a different look on Easter Sunday would be a significant understatement.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams III did not dress for the regular-season finale, while Malcolm Brogdon was available but did not play. Rotation regulars Derrick White and Grant Williams did see the floor against the Hawks, but their combined playing time was less than 12 minutes.
Still, the shorthanded Celtics managed to put together a very efficient performance. Boston shot 47.2% from the floor and knocked down 25 of its 54 (!) 3-point attempts. The sharpshooting helped the C’s overcome losing the turnover battle by a 15-9 margin.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Playing time this season has been scarce for Payton Pritchard, but he made the most of his opportunity Sunday. The third-year guard had a career game with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, which marked the first triple-double of his NBA tenure.
— Speaking of career games, Sam Hauser knocked down more 3-pointers against Atlanta than in any other game in his young NBA career to date. All but two of Hauser’s 26 points came from beyond the arc.
— Mike Muscala, acquired by Boston ahead of the trade deadline, also set a personal best in the regular-season finale. The versatile big man poured in 27 points, eclipsing his previous high by three.
— White only played a shade over five minutes and didn’t factor much into the decision. But by starting Sunday’s game, he accomplished the feat of playing in all 82 contests for Boston this season.
WAGER WATCH
UP NEXT
The Celtics, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, will play the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks and the Heat will tip off in Miami at 7 p.m. ET.