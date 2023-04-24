Celtics Wrap: Boston Takes Commanding 3-1 Series Lead Over Hawks

The Boston Celtics responded in Game 4 by defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 129-121, at State Farm Arena on Sunday night.

The Celtics now hold a 3-1 series lead over the Hawks.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A road win is a road win.

While the Celtics still haven’t shown the same firepower or ability to exploit the game that separated themselves from Atlanta in the regular season, that wasn’t priority No. 1. Boston needed to be the first team in this series to earn a road win and they did, although as the Hawks have done for now three consecutive games, they didn’t make it easy.

Boston knew a major deal of emphasis on rebounding would need to be applied in order to walk out of Atlanta with a victory, and necessary improvements were made. The C’s held the Hawks to just 16 second-chance points and their bench to 21 points — two major killers that haunted Boston all throughout Game 3.

The offensive star power wasn’t in place to create any sort of significant separation, nevertheless, the Celtics came through when it mattered. As opposed to allowing the Hawks to find a big-time game-clincher, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown propelled the C’s to the finish line in the fourth quarter with some nifty playmaking and timely shots.