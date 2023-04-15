Celtics Wrap: Boston Throttles Hawks To Take Game 1

BOSTON — The Celtics opened up the playoffs in dominating fashion, routing the Atlanta Hawks, 112-99, on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

With the win, the Celtics hold a 1-0 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Hawks.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s very seldom that expectations meet reality. But that was case in Game 1.

The seventh-seeded Hawks weren’t expected to give the No. 2 Celtics much resistance and Boston made it look easy as they annihilated Atlanta to go up in the series.

Boston picked apart the Hawks’ defense time and time again to run away with things early. The Celtics outscored Atlanta, 45-25, in the second quarter to open a 30-point lead (74-44) by halftime. It tied the largest postseason halftime lead for the Celtics in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Celtics got whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. Even though they are a 3-point shooting team, the Celtics got into the paint with ease, which then led to open shots from beyond the arc. And it wasn’t just the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown show as the Celtics had a multitude of contributors.