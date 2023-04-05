Celtics Wrap: Joel Embiid Solidifies MVP Case In Win Over Boston

The Boston Celtics dropped a close one Tuesday night, leaving Wells Fargo Center with a 103-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The C’s fell to 54-25, while the Sixers improved to 52-27.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In case you’re unaware, it is often said that basketball is a game of runs.

That classic cliché was on full display Tuesday night in Philly, as the Celtics and 76ers took part in what was basically a matchup between Joel Embiid and Boston’s entire roster.

Embiid did everything possible to help make this one a laugher. The Sixers, for some odd reason, couldn’t pull away, however. The Celtics entered the game shorthanded and struggled to find consistent scoring throughout the contest, but the likes of Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon all stepped up on the offensive end to hit big shots and keep Boston within striking distance.

The C’s entered the final frame down five points, electing to play Blake Griffin as a way to provide some missing physicality and help Boston climb back into the game. As Embiid sat through the first four minutes of the stanza, Philadelphia fell into another hole. When he came back in, it went on a run to retake the lead. His presence in the lineup pretty much killed all of Boston’s momentum and helped the Sixers ride this one out to victory.