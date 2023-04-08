Celtics Wrap: Shorthanded Boston Beats Brakes Off Raptors

The Boston Celtics completed a two-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, leaving TD Garden with a 121-102 victory.

The C’s improved to 56-25, while the Raptors fell to 40-41.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics didn’t have anything to play for in this one, as they entered locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors had everything to play for, as they were still fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

You wouldn’t know either of those things by watching this game.

Boston put together an absolute but whooping, despite entering the meaningless matchup down Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics built up a 28-point lead by halftime, connecting on 15-of-15 two-point field goal attempts, becoming the first team over the last 25 seasons to shoot 100% on two-pointers in a single half, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Though they did end up turning it over 19 times, this game was never even close. The Celtics were up by so much in the fourth, Jayson Tatum and company were seen doing the wave on the bench. That’s how you know it was ugly… for Toronto that is.