The Boston Bruins outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime for another physical Original Six matchup.

Charlie McAvoy was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and ended up leaving early with an upper body injury.

McAvoy has been hot, scoring five points over his last four games prior to the Maple Leafs matchup.

