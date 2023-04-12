Chase Elliott To Make NASCAR Cup Series Return After Off-Track Accident

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who missed the last six Cup Series races, announced he will return to the Hendrick Motorsports team ahead of this weekend’s event at Martinsville Speedway.

Arguably the most popular name in the sport, Elliott broke his leg in a snowboarding accident March 3. He spent the majority of the last five-plus weeks rehabbing in Colorado, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Elliott has been medically clearly by NASCAR and received a waiver from NASCAR to remain eligible for the playoffs despite not competing in every race. Elliott likely will have to win one race in order to qualify based on his current standing in points. There are 18 races left in the regular season.

Despite being sidelined for six races, Elliott already is back among the betting favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott is 7-1 to claim the checkered flag behind only William Byron, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson while having the same price as Denny Hamlin.