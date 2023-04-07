Collision Knocks Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy From Maple Leafs Matchup

The Boston Bruins got the last thing they could have wanted Thursday, when one of their stars was forced to depart their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Charlie McAvoy, who has missed 14 games on the season after entering the campaign with a shoulder injury, was forced to depart the TD Garden ice on Thursday after he collided with Patrice Bergeron in the middle of the second period.

McAvoy would not return to the ice for the remainder of the period, with Boston eventually ruling him out with an upper-body injury.

The 25-year-old has turned in one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23, totaling 50 points and registering as a plus-28 through 63 games played. The Bruins have already clinched the Presidents’ Trophy, so a departure doesn’t necessarily indicate anything major for McAvoy. Boston could be playing it safe with its star defenseman.

Garnet Hathaway also departed the game during the second intermission. The 31-year-old took a knee from Luke Schenn and went to the room before returning to the ice following the intermission.