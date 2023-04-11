Danilo Gallinari Continues Progress Toward Celtics Playoff Return

Danilo Gallinari hasn’t suited up for the Celtics in the 2022-23 regular season, but he hopes to finally debut in the team’s quest to return to the NBA Finals.

The 34-year-old forward tore his ACL in late August and had surgery a month later. The veteran has taken his time with his recovery with the hope of making a return for Boston’s playoff run.

Gallinari has made positive strides, and he showed more of that Tuesday on social media.

The 15th-year forward played a pick-up game with Celtics coaches, where he did work off the pick and roll and worked on his corner 3-pointers.

“Lil game with my #Boston fam,” Gallinari tweeted.

The thought of the veteran in the pick-and-pop game or as an outside shooter in the drive-and-kick game should excite Celtics fans.

But there still is no guarantee Gallinari will play in the postseason. There’s also wonder how he would fit in with zero on-court experience with stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Granted, Gallinari likely only plays 10-15 minutes a game, but there could be caution from head coach Joe Mazzulla in having the playoffs being his first game action of the season.