The Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their final regular season game at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

David Pastrnak was highlighted prior to the game and kept his scoring streak alive with two assists on the night.

The Black and Gold set a new NHL record for most points in a single season with 133.

