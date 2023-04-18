David Pastrnak Scores First Goal Of Playoffs For Bruins On Power Play

BOSTON — The Bruins got on the scoreboard first in the opening frame of Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, and by who else? David Pastrnak.

On their second power-play opportunity of the night, Tyler Bertuzzi gobbled up the rebound off a David Krejci shot and fed the puck behind himself to Pastrnak, who buried his first of the postseason into a wide-open net.

The goal came at 5:06 of the first period and on Boston’s second shot of the power play. Alex Lyon made the initial save for Florida, but the Panthers couldn’t clear the puck or Bertuzzi from the front of the net.

The power-play units look a little different with Patrice Bergeron out of the lineup. Krejci has taken Bergeron’s spot in the top unit, while Nick Foligno, in his first game back, has earned time on the second unit.

