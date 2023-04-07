David Pastrnak Setting Sights On 60 Goals? Bruins Star Weighs In

It was a milestone moment for David Pastrnak less than two weeks ago when be became the first Boston Bruins player since Cam Neely to net 50 goals in a season.

Since that achievement, all Pastrnak has done is just kept scoring, putting home six goals in the last five games, including the game-winning tally in overtime Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

With 57 goals now on the campaign, reaching the exclusive 60-goal mark is in reach for the Bruins star with four games remaining. But is Pastrnak now thinking about adding that milestone to his résumé?

“No, not really. I mean, I just play,” Pastrnak told reporters with a smile following Boston’s 2-1 win over Toronto, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m enjoying the game. I’m having fun out there. It’s a special group here. So, every day is fun at work right now. Just focusing on that and very grateful for that.”

Only 22 players in the the over century-long history of the NHL have ever scored 60 goals in a season. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid already accomplished the feat this season while Bruins legend Phil Esposito had four seasons of at least 60 goals.

Whether Pastrnak will admit it or not, it has to be enticing to try to hit that number with it being attainable. He could have elected to sit out the matchup with the Maple Leafs as he had a stomach virus, but decided to push through.

And with 60 goals staring him in the face, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Pastrnak throws caution to the wind and makes one last push to hit the illustrious mark.