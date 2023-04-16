DeAndre Hopkins Clearly Interested In Joining Patriots Division Rival

DeAndre Hopkins suggested he wouldn’t be thrilled if traded to the New England Patriots or New York Jets, but that doesn’t mean the talented wideout wouldn’t welcome a chance to join the AFC East.

During an exercise for CBS Sports’ “All Things Covered” podcast, the Arizona Cardinals receiver was asked to use his body language to indicate how he would feel if traded to a specific NFL team.

Hopkins portrayed a positive smirk when the Buffalo Bills were mentioned in the conversation, a contrast to the expression he made for either the Patriots or Jets. To no surprise, Hopkins also used his nonverbal cues to hint he’d welcome the opportunity to team up with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopkins previously was involved in speculation including the Bills after his cryptic social media post. While meeting with reporters last month, Bills general manager Brandon Beane deflected questions about potentially acquiring Hopkins since the five-time Pro Bowl selection is on a different team and not a free agent.