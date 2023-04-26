Dejounte Murray Claps Back After Hawks Stun Celtics In Game 5

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray certainly didn’t appreciate the criticism of him after being suspended for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

While it seemed Murray would get an early start on vacation, he and the Hawks got an extra life when Trae Young willed Atlanta to a stunning come-from-behind win Tuesday night over the Celtics at TD Garden.

In the immediate aftermath of the Hawks’ victory, which also came with a message from Young, Murray clapped back for how people responded to his suspension.

“Back to the MF A!!!! God know Ima great person and them fake ass narratives DON’T hold weight!!!” Murray said in the caption of his Instagram video.

The NBA took action on Murray after he made contact with an official and had some choice words for him as well at the conclusion of Game 4. The star guard owned up to his role in the incident, but it’s clear the 26-year-old didn’t believe the suspension was justified.

“God is real. The devil is a lie. Tried to cheat, suspend me,” Murray said in the video. “We back to the A.?

He certainly thought some karma was doled out as well with the Hawks winning and giving him at least a say in how his season will end.