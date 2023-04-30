Did Jeremy Swayman Just Take Ice With Tribute To 2011 Bruins?

BOSTON — There was a lot of speculation as to who would be the starting goaltender for the Boston Bruins in Sunday night’s win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

The answer was made clear when Jeremy Swayman led Boston onto the ice for warmups at TD Garden.

But there was something different about the way Swayman led the team. He seemed to have paid tribute to Bruins’ legendary netminder Tim Thomas.

Swayman took a single puck, flicked it on the ice and the 24-year-old then shot it down the ice into Florida’s end.

Maybe Swayman did it subconsciously. Maybe it was on purpose.