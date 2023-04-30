Did Patriots Miss Golden Opportunity To Draft Franchise Tight End?

The Patriots don’t have any tight ends signed beyond this season, and this year’s class allegedly was the best and deepest in a long time. So, it seemed inevitable that New England would leave the 2023 NFL Draft with at least one new tight end, if not multiple.

But the joke was on us (and everyone, really), as the Patriots not only opted against drafting a tight end, but they also went all three days without taking an offensive tackle — although that’s a different story.

In the days and weeks leading up to the draft, the tight end class generated more buzz than perhaps any other group. “I think there’s gonna be double-digit tight ends in this class that end up being starters in the NFL, it is stacked,” NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said in March.

Whether Jeremiah’s prediction proves true remains to be seen, but it’s clear that some teams were just as high on this year’s crop of tight ends. In total, 15 tight ends were drafted over the weekend, including six in the first two rounds — the most since 2013. New England had numerous chances to select a tight end, including in the early rounds, but each time they went in a different direction. In fact, the one time the Patriots traded up over the weekend, they did so to select kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round.

So, what gives? How is it that the Patriots drafted 12 players — their most since 2010 — but not a single tight end, despite the plethora of talent available at the position?

Director of player personnel Matt Groh offered some insight Saturday night.

“Those guys went really fast and they just kept coming off,” Groh said during a Zoom call. “You know, so that was just the way the draft unfolded. There were some guys up top. There was some good depth in the middle of the draft and those players came off really, really fast. I don’t know all the history of the position in the drafts. But sometimes a guy goes … and then it’s like an avalanche and that position just kind of keeps falling and falling and falling.”