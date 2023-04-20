Dillon Brooks Shares Details Of Trash Talk With ‘Old’ LeBron James

Dillon Brooks didn’t shy away from exchanging verbal barbs with one of the NBA’s all-time great players Wednesday night.

Brooks and LeBron James traded trash talk in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Lakers and the Grizzlies. James called Brooks “dumb” for picking up his fourth foul in the third period — even though Memphis was winning by double digits — and the Grizzlies forward barked back by telling the future Hall of Famer, “You can’t take me one-on-one,” per ESPN.

Sending smack talk James’ way probably isn’t something the typical NBA player would do. But it’s something Brooks has no reservations about.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks told reporters after Game 2, per a video shared by ESPN’s Tim McMahon. “I mean, I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5, but he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should’ve been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one ’til they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do — defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

Brooks earned the last laugh Wednesday with the Grizzlies securing a series-tying 103-93 win over the Lakers. The Western Conference foes will meet again Saturday for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena, where we could see more beef between James and Brooks.