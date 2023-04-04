Eleven Offensive Tackles Patriots Could Target In 2023 NFL Draft

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, NESN.com is taking a closer look at this year’s crop of prospects to spotlight ones that could be on the New England Patriots’ radar.

For each position, we’ve highlighted a handful of potential Patriots targets on Day 1, Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7), with the acknowledgment that some players could wind up going earlier or later come draft day.

Next up: offensive tackles.

DAY 1

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

6-foot-4, 313 pounds

A center in high school, Skoronski became a three-year collegiate starter at left tackle and was recognized as the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten. He’s projected to go in the top half of Round 1 and could be a top-10 pick. The question, though, is whether he’ll play tackle or guard at the NFL level, as his 32 1/2-inch arms lead are shorter than what most teams look for in the former. But Skoronski is the total package otherwise, and the Patriots traditionally haven’t valued length at tackle the way other teams do.

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

6-foot-6, 313 pounds

Johnson is the opposite, boasting 36 1/8-inch arms that rank in the 96th percentile for tackles. He allowed two sacks and no quarterback hits last season, per Pro Football Focus, and scouting reports praise his athleticism and fluidity. He lacks experience, however, starting just one season at left tackle for the Buckeyes after playing right guard in 2021. That could turn off a Patriots team that traditionally has favored more seasoned O-linemen early in the draft.

Broderick Jones, Georgia

6-foot-5, 311 pounds

Jones was nearly flawless in pass protection for the national champion Bulldogs (no sacks, two QB hits allowed) and brings the kind of tenacity as a run blocker that New England often values in its linemen. His 4.97-second 40-yard dash was the fastest of any O-lineman at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Like Johnson, his biggest drawback is his relative inexperience as a 1 1/2-year starter at left tackle, which could lead to some early growing pains in the pros.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

6-foot-5, 333 pounds

Experience isn’t a concern with Wright, nor is positional versatility. He started 27 games at right tackle and 13 at left tackle at Tennessee. At 333 pounds, Wright also is beefier than his fellow projected first-rounders. He has the power and mindset to abuse defenders in the run game. He also allowed no sacks and just two QB hits in 2022 while posting the third-best pressure allowed rate of any Power Five tackle, per PFF. Add in the fact that he had one of his best games against Alabama standout Will Anderson, a projected top-five pick, and played in the Senior Bowl, and Wright might be the best Patriots fit of any early-round tackle. We had New England trading down to take him at No. 21 in our latest mock draft.