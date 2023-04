Second base has been a tough lineup spot for the Red Sox this season as they’ve had a litany of injuries to their middle infield.

Enmanuel Valdez showed some promise when he made a diving stab on a ground ball to his left and had the awareness to throw out the lead runner at second in Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

It was a risky play but seemed to pay off by likely saving a run from scoring.

