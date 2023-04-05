Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Hits Milestone Homer Vs. Yankees

Schwarber lead the NL with 46 home runs in 2022

Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber was the National League’s home run leader last season, and he’s officially on the board for 2023.

Schwarber entered Tuesday night’s Philadelphia Phillies-New York Yankees contest 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts to begin the campaign, but wasted no time launching his first home run, which marked a new career milestone for the 30-year-old.

In the first inning, Schwarber launched New York starter Domingo Germán’s first offering to deep right field in Yankee Stadium, notching the 200th home run of his nine-year career. The no-doubter also gave the Phillies a quick 1-0 lead over the Yankees, who take Game 1 of their three-game set Monday night.

Last season Schwarber recorded a career-high 46 home runs during his debut season with the Phillies. He also slashed .218/.323/.504 with 21 doubles and 94 RBIs, earning himself his second career All-Star selection alongside a Silver Slugger Award after Philadelphia signed him to a four-year, $79 million contract.

During Schwarber’s third at-bat, which also came against Germán, he delivered an RBI single, extending Philadelphia’s lead to 4-0 after five innings in the books.

Philadelphia entered the contest 0-4, in search of its first victory of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
