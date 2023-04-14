Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Explains Not Re-Signing With Boston In Free Agency

Michael Wacha didn’t re-sign with the Red Sox this past offseason despite being arguably Boston’s best starting pitcher in 2022.

Instead, the 31-year-old right-hander landed with the Padres, signing a rather unique contract that includes multiple options but essentially guarantees him at least $26 million over four years.

So, what happened?

Well, Wacha and the Red Sox simply couldn’t agree on a deal in Major League Baseball free agency, a development he doesn’t hold against the organization even if the sides ultimately disagreed on his value.

“I don’t know. I guess you might have to ask (Red Sox chief baseball officer) Chaim (Bloom) about that one,” Wacha recently told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo of not re-signing in Boston. “They were showing interest.

“They reached out, for sure,” he reportedly added. “But just wasn’t able to get something worked out with them. It is what it is, I guess.”

Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts (127 1/3 innings) last season, his lone campaign in Boston. There were a few red flags that likely decreased his stock — a couple of stints on the injured list, a spotty track record before 2022 and relatively mediocre underlying metrics — but it still was interesting the Red Sox didn’t make a stronger push to bring back the 11-year veteran while trying to stabilize their pitching staff for 2023 and beyond.