Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins 7-5 Loss In Game Six Vs. Panthers

The Bruins were not able to close out their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers, falling 7-5 on the road in Game 6. On a night that the B’s had two goals from both David Pastrnak and Tyler Bertuzzi, plus four assists from Brad Marchand, the Panthers were able to answer with goals of their own.

The B’s did not look like the team they were throughout their historic regular season, committing sloppy turnovers and getting outhustled in their defensive end that led to prime scoring opportunities in front of the net for Florida.

The defensive breakdowns don’t fully account for Linus Ullmark allowing six goals as the Vezina Trophy favorite didn’t look in top form, allowing a number of rebounds on pucks he’d normally smother. Jim Montgomery did consider pulling Ullmark for Jeremy Swayman but ultimately decided against it.

If there was some silver lining for the Bruins it was that Pastrnak seemed to find a rhythm, including one of the silkiest goals of the 26-year old’s career.

The series now comes down to Game 7 at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 P.M. You can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.