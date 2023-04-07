Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Beat Maple Leafs 2-1 In Overtime

The Bruins managed to pull out a 2-1 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Win No. 61 puts Boston within one of the NHL wins record with four games left in the season.

Things didn’t look good for the B’s in the second period after Garnet Hathaway and Charlie McAvoy both exited the game with injuries. Hathaway returned later but McAvoy was ruled out. Jim Montgomery had a positive update on the star defenseman after the game, though.

The B’s found themselves down a goal in the third period until Charlie Coyle managed to find the back of the net on an athletic assist from Brandon Carlo. After that, David Pastrnak put an end to the Leafs’ hopes of getting out of Boston with a win when he fired his 57th goal of the season past Ilya Samsonov with 2:30 remaining in overtime.

For more on the Bruins’ thrilling win, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.