Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Beat Panthers 3-1 In Game 1 Of Series

The Bruins went into their Stanley Cup playoffs opener without captain Patrice Bergeron but still managed to take down the Florida Panthers 3-1 at TD Garden.

Monday night’s win was aided by a stout performance in net from Linus Ullmarkm who had 31 saves in his first postseason victory. On the offensive end, the B’s received an early boost early through a first-period goal from David Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand got in on the scoring early in the second period with his 50th career playoff goal. Marchand is now second in franchise history for postseason goals behind Cam Neely.

For more on Boston’s 3-1 victory, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above!

