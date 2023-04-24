Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Dominate Panthers 6-2 In Game Four

The Bruins are firmly in control of their playoff series against the Florida Panthers, leading three games to one, after a dominant 6-2 victory on the road in Florida.

The B’s were able to capitalize on the man advantage when Brad Marchand opened up scoring, notching his third goal of the playoffs. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall each piled on with two goals each, and Tyler Bertuzzi continued his stretch of solid play with a nasty deflection to go five-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky.

Linus Ullmark looked sharp in his fourth straight start with 41 saves and as tempers flared late in the third period, he tried to drop the gloves after Matthew Tkachuk kept getting physical in the crease.

For more on the Bruins 6-2 win, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game.