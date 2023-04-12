Former Red Sox Franchy Cordero Makes History With Yankees

It only took six games but former Boston Red Sox Franchy Cordero has already written his name in the New York Yankees history books.

Cordero found his way to New York after an impressive stretch with the Baltimore Orioles in spring training — .413/.426/.674, two home runs, four doubles and nine RBIs — that wasn’t enough to earn him a big league roster spot before Opening Day. The Yankees then scooped up the 28-year-old and signed Cordero to a one-year contract.

And since then, the investment has paid off, to say the least.

After New York crushed the Cleveland Guardians 11-2 Tuesday night, Cordero launched his third home run of the year, giving him 10 RBIs. That tied him with Robin Ventura (2002) for the most RBIs recorded through his first six games played with the Yankees, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Cordero has now slashed .280/.333/.800, going 7-for-25 with five total extra-base hits with the Yankees following Wednesday’s win, quickly flipping the script to his underwhelming run in 2022 with the Red Sox and even earning recognition from New York skipper Aaron Boone.

He took just 18 at-bats this season to reach three home runs after hitting nine homers over the course of 369 at-bats last season in Boston, as noted by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. With four homers, Cordero is tied for the club lead with teammate Aaron Judge.

And while Cordero snowballed into a defensive disaster in a Red Sox uniform, he’s managed to play big-league-caliber defense thus far in New York’s outfield.