Former Writer Sues WWE, Cites Discriminatory Treatment

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams filed a civil suit against the company Wednesday.

Abrahams worked for WWE from November 2020 until her termination in April 2022 where she was brought on as a writer for “SmackDown” and gained permanent employment the following May, per Post Wrestling’s John Pollock.

The suit cites “claims of discriminatory treatment, harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and unlawful retaliation against the Plaintiff due to her race, color, and gender.”

The Plaintiff also included witnesses Kyla Sylvers, Chad Barbash, Brian Parise, and Andrea Listenberger. Abrahams and Sylvers were the few Black writers on the staff.

Abrahams listed WWE as part of the defendants alongside Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Christine Lubrana, who is the senior vice president of Creative Writing Relations, senior writers Jen Pepperman and Chris Dunn and lead writers Ryan Callahan and Mike Heller.

There were multiple issues listed in the suit, including a line deemed offensive by Abrahams for Bianca Beliar written, “Uh-Uh, don’t make me take off my earrings and beat your ass.” Abrahams said the line was based upon “cruel, ugly stereotypes of dark-skinned, black women,” per Post Wrestling. Abrahams voiced her concerns to Callahan by email, and Belair repeatedly said she did not want to say the line.

Another complaint included a pitch involving Reggie, who is now Scrypts in NXT, dressing in drag while he was paired with Carmella. There allegedly was an idea for now former WWE wrestler Shane Thorne to have a hunting gimmick, and he would capture Reggie, who would continually escape. There also was the Apollo Crews character where he used a heavy Nigerian accent that also was cited in the complaint.