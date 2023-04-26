Former Writer Sues WWE, Cites Discriminatory Treatment

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams filed a civil suit against the company Wednesday.
Abrahams worked for WWE from November 2020 until her termination in April 2022 where she was brought on as a writer for “SmackDown” and gained permanent employment the following May, per Post Wrestling’s John Pollock.
The suit cites “claims of discriminatory treatment, harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and unlawful retaliation against the Plaintiff due to her race, color, and gender.”
The Plaintiff also included witnesses Kyla Sylvers, Chad Barbash, Brian Parise, and Andrea Listenberger. Abrahams and Sylvers were the few Black writers on the staff.
Abrahams listed WWE as part of the defendants alongside Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Christine Lubrana, who is the senior vice president of Creative Writing Relations, senior writers Jen Pepperman and Chris Dunn and lead writers Ryan Callahan and Mike Heller.
There were multiple issues listed in the suit, including a line deemed offensive by Abrahams for Bianca Beliar written, “Uh-Uh, don’t make me take off my earrings and beat your ass.” Abrahams said the line was based upon “cruel, ugly stereotypes of dark-skinned, black women,” per Post Wrestling. Abrahams voiced her concerns to Callahan by email, and Belair repeatedly said she did not want to say the line.
Another complaint included a pitch involving Reggie, who is now Scrypts in NXT, dressing in drag while he was paired with Carmella. There allegedly was an idea for now former WWE wrestler Shane Thorne to have a hunting gimmick, and he would capture Reggie, who would continually escape. There also was the Apollo Crews character where he used a heavy Nigerian accent that also was cited in the complaint.
One storyline idea included Aaliyah, Mansoor, and Angel Garza. The two men would fight over Aaliyah and part of the story would be that Mansoor has a secret. The suit alleged Callahan threw out the idea that Mansoor’s secret could be he was behind the 9/11 attacks, per Post Wrestling.
Mustafa Ali reportedly had a heated argument with Vince McMahon over a pitched “New America” gimmick, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on January 2022. The idea was accepted, until McMahon pitched “something Mustafa Ali would never have done.” He later requested his release, but it reportedly was denied. It’s not clear if this character change and the Mansoor storyline would have been connected, but it highlights Ali’s desire to not be portrayed as a heel simply due to his Muslim background.
Abrahams believes she was unfairly reprimanded for taking a WrestleMania 38 commemorative chair when it was indicated she was free to take one after the show ended, as did other writers, and she was fired days later,” per Post Wrestling.
She is seeking a declaratory judgment in the state of New York and damages to be determined at trial for loss of past and future income, wages, compensation, seniority and all other benefits of employment and is also looking for punitive damages.