Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Optimistic Despite Game 1 Loss To Celtics

The Boston Celtics toyed with the Atlanta Hawks en route to a 1-0 series lead Saturday afternoon, but even that wasn’t enough to pry an overall pessimistic view out of guard Dejounte Murray.

The C’s snagged a deceptive 112-99 victory in Game 1 over the Hawks, which didn’t prove much. Atlanta couldn’t knock down outside shots — finishing 5-of-29 — which wasn’t anything new. The Hawks were among the league’s worst 3-point shooting teams in the regular season, therefore chucking up Hail Mary attempts, coupled with no answer defensively for Jaylen Brown (29 points) or Derrick White (24) and you’ll get exactly what came.

But, even despite plenty of red flags to turn the TD Garden from Celtic green to Hawk red, Murray has found an avenue for optimism.

“You take that second half when we competed and make it momentum going into Game 2,” Murray said, per the Hawks.

So, is Murray’s quest for a glimmer of hope at all justified by Atlanta’s “momentum” of competitiveness?

Well, not really.

That second half, which Murray references, was really more the fourth quarter and reflective of the Celtics rather than whatever push the Hawks could’ve mustered in the final minutes. Boston shot 7-of-20 in the game’s final frame, including 2-of-7 from the outside. So, yeah, technically the Hawks outperformed the Celtics in the scoring column to end the night, however, that doesn’t overshadow the previous (and putrid) three quarters of play beforehand.