Heat Dealt Another Injury Blow Amid NBA Playoff Series Vs. Bucks

The Miami Heat own a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, but it certainly has come at a cost.

After losing Tyler Herro to a broken right hand, the eighth-seeded Heat were dealt another injury blow in Saturday’s Game 3 victory. Miami announced Sunday that Victor Oladipo suffered a patellar tendon tear in his left knee and will be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Oladipo, who provided a boost off the bench in the absence of Herro by averaging 11.5 points on 52.6% shooting over the last two games, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter.

“It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that and particularly a player like Vic, who has gone through so much in the last three years — I don’t know what it is right now, so I don’t want to jump the gun on anything,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after Game 3, per ESPN. “But that’s definitely not a good feeling to see.”

The Heat will look to expand their lead on the Bucks, who were without star Giannis Antetokounmpo the last two games due to a back injury, in Game 4 on Monday. The series should have the attention of the Boston Celtics.