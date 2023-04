The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are back in Sunrise, Fla., for Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Boston will look to clinch this first-round series with a win in Florida on Friday night. But in order to do so, it will need to solve Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

