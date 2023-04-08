High-Flying Sam Hauser Breaks Out New Wrinkle For Celtics

The Boston Celtics are locked into position as the Eastern Conference’s second seed for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

That means their stretch run of games doesn’t mean anything in the standings, serving only as a time for Boston to tune up the band for when the real show eventually starts. That was on display Friday night, as the Celtics thumped the Toronto Raptors with precisely nothing on the line for Boston but an opportunity for some bench pieces to show off how they could possibly contribute come the postseason.

Sam Hauser took full advantage.

Hauser, who has become a reliable if not unspectacular contributor off the bench for Boston, put together the best performance of his career with extended time on the court. The 25-year-old dropped a career-high 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting.

The shooting is normal for Hauser, as he’s got one of the best three-point percentages in the NBA this season. It was the first three dunks of his NBA career that got people on their feet, however.

SAM HAUSER DUNK ALERT pic.twitter.com/4xyYFOk1H3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2023

His name is Slam Hauser pic.twitter.com/h6XDj6FCyQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2023

“I haven’t had that many dunks in a game since high school, so I’ll take it,” Hauser said postgame, per NBC Sports Boston. “I just need some space. I’ve got to load up because I’m not as quick twitch as other guys. I need a little bit of time to load up and take off. I had some open ones, so it felt good to get a couple of them tonight.”