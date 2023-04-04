How Jaxon Smith-Njibga Would Feel About Joining Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a visit to Fenway Park for Monday night’s Red Sox-Pirates game.

If this month’s NFL draft plays out the way some fans hope, he could be spending a lot more time around the Boston area in the coming years.

Smith-Njigba is one of this year’s top wide receiver prospects, and the Patriots have lacked elite talent at the position for the past several seasons. New England typically does not target wideouts in the first round, but if Bill Belichick strays from that approach, the Ohio State product would be an enticing option at pick No. 14 overall.

How would Smith-Njigba feel about becoming a Patriot? NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster asked him that question when he sat down with the receiver during the game broadcast.

“I loved it here so far,” said Smith-Njigba, who was in town to watch his older brother, Canaan, a Pittsburgh outfielder. “You all have treated me with just great respect and shown me a good time. So, we’ll see. Maybe I’m here in a few months.”

"We'll see. Maybe I'm here in a few months." @WebsterOnTV did some recruiting for the Patriots when he spoke to Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Monday night. pic.twitter.com/8UXrZqzr74 — NESN (@NESN) April 4, 2023

Smith-Njigba’s trip to Massachusetts doesn’t include a visit with the Patriots, according to a report from Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports, but the team reportedly had an “extensive private meeting” with him at the Buckeyes’ pro day earlier this month.