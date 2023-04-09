How Jayson Tatum Reacted To Making Celtics History To End Regular Season

Jayson Tatum wasn’t on the floor for the Boston Celtics in their win over the Atlanta Hawks in the regular-season finale Sunday at TD Garden.

Despite getting additional rest in the lead up to the playoffs, the superstar forward still made franchise history.

Tatum finished the regular season scoring 30.1 points per game, making him the first player ever in the renowned history of the Celtics to average 30-plus points per game.

It’s quite an illustrious feat given that Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Paul Pierce among other Celtics greats never reached that milestone mark. And Tatum seemed a little taken aback by his accomplishment.

“Now this is something,” Tatum tweeted following Boston’s 120-114 win in which none of the Celtics regulars played.

Now this is something??? https://t.co/nd4CKUCXJv — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 9, 2023

The 25-year-old Tatum placed sixth in the entire NBA in scoring average this season, but he led the league in total points with 2,225 since most other stars played around 65 games and Tatum suited up for 74.