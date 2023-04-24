How Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Impact Patriots In NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers is, finally, coming to the AFC East, with the Jets and Packers reportedly agreeing to terms Monday on the long-awaited trade that will send the superstar quarterback to New York.

That means the Patriots, who finished just a game ahead of the last-place Jets in the divisional standings last season, now will see the four-time NFL MVP twice a year for as long as he calls East Rutherford, N.J., home. Adding Rodgers doesn’t guarantee New England’s longtime rivals suddenly will become Super Bowl contenders, but he’s a massive upgrade over predecessor Zach Wilson and joins a New York roster that was well-stocked at nearly every other position.

We won’t learn the dates of this season’s two Pats-Rodgers matchups until the 2023 NFL schedule is unveiled next month. But New England will feel the ripple effects of Monday’s blockbuster deal as early as this Thursday, when the NFL draft kicks off in Kansas City.

As part of the reported package for Rodgers, the Jets agreed to swap first-round picks with the Packers. New York will drop down to No. 15 overall, with Green Bay vaulting up two spots to 13th.

The team sitting at No. 14? The Patriots.

It’s unclear how Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst plans to use that Day 1 selection. But his desire to leapfrog New England was notable.

Is there a player Green Bay covets that Gutekunst feared Bill Belichick might be targeting with the Patriots’ top pick? Did the Packers want to jump ahead of the Patriots to avoid the possibility of another team trading up to jump ahead of them? Belichick, after all, has a history of trading down in the first round to acquire additional assets, which he did in both 2020 (before picking Kyle Dugger) and 2022 (Cole Strange).