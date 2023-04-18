How Klay Thompson Viewed Draymond Green’s Stomp Of Domantas Sabonis

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was the center of attention in the NBA playoffs again Monday night.

The four-time NBA champ got into a tussle with Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the opening-round series and resulted in Green stomping his foot forcefully into the midsection of the Sacramento Kings center. Green reacted that way after the incident started with Sabonis falling down to the floor and grabbing onto the leg of the Warriors agitator as he looked to make his way up the court.

Green, who was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and automatically ejected, discussed after the game how he is fed up with being held by Kings’ players in a comprising spot. And while Klay Thompson didn’t condone Green’s stomp, the star guard did back his teammate by criticizing Sabonis’ actions.

“I mean, what are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” Thompson told reporters following the 114-106 loss at Golden 1 Center, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Like, that’s a dirty (play). Fully grabs your foot and yanks on you, that’s not cool, man. Not saying what Draymond did was right. But can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off on a full sprint. That’s not cool. I don’t do that. That’s crazy.”

It seems like the NBA bought the case Green and Thompson made. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday the league is “unlikely” to suspend Green for purposely stepping on Sabonis.

That would be a big break for the Warriors, who are staring at a 2-0 deficit as the best-of-seven series shifts to Golden State.