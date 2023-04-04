How Masataka Yoshida, Triston Casas Made Red Sox History With Home Runs

Red Sox fans ultimately left Fenway Park disappointed Monday night, but they were treated to an exciting show in the early goings.

Boston launched not one, not two, but three home runs in the first inning of its series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rafael Devers kicked off the long-ball barrage with a solo blast to center field and two batters later, Masataka Yoshida went the opposite way and tied the game with a two-run bomb — the first of his Major League Baseball career. Triston Casas later joined the party with a round-tripper that tucked around the Pesky Pole in right field.

Although the homers were clubbed in a losing effort, Boston’s second and third dingers of the game made franchise history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Yoshida and Casas became the first pair of Red Sox rookies in the Expansion Era to both put one over the fence in the first inning of a game.

The trio of taters also swelled Boston’s team home run total on the young MLB season. Entering Tuesday’s action, only four clubs in the big leagues boast a higher homer mark than Alex Cora’s group.

Perhaps the Red Sox will boost that number Tuesday night when they host the Pirates for the middle game of their interleague series. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.