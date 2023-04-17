How Outfielder Jarren Duran Feels About Being Back With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox made an early move Monday, calling up outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester, before their series finale with the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

The short-notice promotion comes amidst Boston’s early-season struggles, primarily those spawning from the absence of outfielder Adam Duvall, who remains sidelined after suffering a fractured wrist.

Duran, who played 58 games last season, and was beaten out for a reserve outfielder spot by teammate Ramiel Tapia after spring training. This gave Duran an opportunity to retool and improve in preparation for an opportunity, which presented itself for the 26-year-old on Patriots’ Day.

“We all know this game’s hard and we put pressure on ourselves so it’s always nice to hear them just talking about having fun and just playing,” Duran told reporters before taking the field against the Angels, as seen on NESN. “… I feel really good. I like where I’m at right now so I’m excited to display it, hopefully at this level.”

While preparing for the new season, Duran didn’t have the easiest time getting enough chances in preseason exhibitions. In spring training, he played nine games, getting just 18 at-bats. Then while representing Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March, Duran played just five games while getting only six at-bats.

He also underwent some offseason adjustments, particularly with his swing. Duran batted .195/.353/.439, going 8-for-41 with two home runs and six RBIs in 11 games with the Woo Sox before being called up.

“Made me feel more comfortable in the box,” Duran said. “Just kind of like how my old swing used to be with my hands higher. So it just feels like I was going back to something I know.”